Turkish President Erdoğan praises ICC ruling but remains skeptical about Netanyahu’s compliance

The Turkish president praised the International Criminal Court's (ICC) decision to issue an arrest warrant for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu but expressed skepticism about its implementation.

"The ICC made a very appropriate decision. However, Netanyahu has never complied with previous rulings, and he will not comply with this one either," Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said while addressing a youth gathering in the southeastern city of Gaziantep, which was broadcast on national television on Sunday.

"Whether he complies or not, this ruling marks a victory for the honor struggle of countries opposing Israel," he added.

Noting that the world is currently experiencing a very unusual period, he said the Trump administration has taken power in the U.S. "We will see how the new administration takes shape with Trump."

"At the same time, the world is evolving toward a very different place. For this reason, the next 2-3 months are very important for us. As Türkiye, we are putting in all our efforts, doing our best, and delivering our messages to the world accordingly," he added.