Chelsea earn comeback win over Tottenham in 7-goal thriller

Chelsea secured a dramatic 4-3 comeback victory against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday in a thrilling London derby.

Tottenham started strongly at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, taking an early lead with Dominic Solanke scoring in the 5th minute and Dejan Kulusevski doubling the advantage in the 11th.

Chelsea quickly responded, with Jadon Sancho narrowing the gap in the 17th minute.

The Blues found their equalizer with a penalty from Cole Palmer in the 61st minute, setting up the stage for a dramatic second half.

The Blues took control when Enzo Fernandez found the net with a close-range finish in the 73rd minute, extending their lead to 4-2 after Cole Palmer converted a composed Panenka penalty in the 84th minute.

In the stoppage time, Heung-Min Son reignited Tottenham's hopes with a late goal, but the effort fell short, leaving Spurs unable to overturn the deficit.

Chelsea climbed to second place in the English Premier League standings with 31 points. Meanwhile, Tottenham dropped to 11th place with 20 points after 15 matches in the season.