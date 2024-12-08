Syria faces historic opportunity for peace, says UN Secretary-General

Syria now faces an historic opportunity to pursue a peaceful and stable future, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Sunday.

"After 14 years of brutal war and the fall of the dictatorial regime, today the people of Syria can seize an historic opportunity to build a stable and peaceful future," Guterres said.

"The future of Syria is a matter for the Syrians to determine, and my Special Envoy will be working with them towards that end," he underlined.

"There is much work to be done to ensure an orderly political transition to renewed institutions," he said, calling for calm and avoiding violence at this sensitive time, while protecting the rights of all Syrians, without distinction.

The Secretary-General also stressed that the inviolability of diplomatic and consular premises and personnel must be respected in all cases in accordance with international law.

Moving forward, Guterres highlighted the need for international support to ensure that Syria's political transition is inclusive, comprehensive, and aligns with the legitimate aspirations of its people. "Syria's sovereignty, unity, independence and territorial integrity must be restored."

The UN also remains committed to honoring the memory of those who have suffered throughout the conflict, with Guterres affirming the organization's dedication to helping Syrians build a country where justice, freedom, reconciliation, and prosperity are shared by all. "This is the path to sustainable peace in Syria."

After a period of relative calm, clashes between Assad regime forces and anti-regime groups reignited on Nov. 27 in rural areas west of Aleppo, a major city in northern Syria.

Over 10 days, opposition forces launched a lightning offensive, capturing key cities and then, on Sunday, the capital Damascus. The rapid advance, supported by defecting military units, led to the collapse of the Assad regime after 13 years of civil war.