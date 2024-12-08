U.S. President Biden to meet with national security team on Syria developments

President Joe Biden will meet with his national security team on Sunday to receive additional information about the ongoing developments in Syria, the White House announced.

"President Biden will meet with his national security team this morning to receive an update on the situation in Syria," National Security Council spokesperson Sean Savett said.

After a period of relative calm, clashes between Assad regime forces and anti-regime groups reignited on Nov. 27 in rural areas west of Aleppo, a major city in northern Syria.

Over 10 days, opposition forces launched a lightning offensive, capturing key cities and then, on Sunday, the capital Damascus. The rapid advance, supported by defecting military units, led to the collapse of the Assad regime after 13 years of civil war.