Israeli army deploys additional forces on border with Syria, scene of civil war clashes

The Israeli army announced on Saturday that it has decided to deploy additional forces along its border with Syria in response to recent advances made by anti-regime groups in Syria's civil war.

In a statement, the Israeli army said: "Following an assessment of the situation, it was decided to call up additional forces for defensive operations in the Golan Heights, near the Syrian border."

The army added that the deployment of additional troops would bolster defense efforts in the area and prepare for various scenarios on the front lines, though no further details were provided.

Israeli military radio said the reinforcement of forces was a response to the "advances of Syrian rebels."

Meanwhile, the army also announced the conclusion of a combined ground and air military exercise in the occupied northern Jordan Valley and the southern sector of the Syrian Golan Heights.

"In light of the developments along the border with Syria, a General Staff-level military exercise was completed yesterday (Friday) in the northern Jordan Valley and the southern Golan Heights," Avichay Adraee, the Israeli army's Arabic-language spokesperson, said on X.

According to the statement, "fighters from training courses and various Israeli Air Force squadrons took part in the exercise, with some remaining in the Golan Heights (the occupied Syrian territory) to reinforce the troops in defensive missions along the border with Syria."

The civil war in Syria has intensified in recent days, with anti-regime groups, led by Hay'at Tahrir al-Sham, fighting regime forces since Nov. 27 and making significant advances.

Anti-regime forces captured much of central Aleppo on Nov. 30, following a rapid push from its western countryside.

In their latest offensive Thursday, the groups seized the center of Hama, solidifying control of the city and forcing regime forces to retreat.









