Anti-regime groups in Syria advance into Homs city center

Anti-regime groups in Syria are advancing into the inner parts of Homs city center after seizing control of several villages in the province's north, west, and east.

After reaching the outskirts of Homs, anti-regime forces led by Hay'at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) advanced into the city's main areas, local sources said on Saturday.

The groups have also taken control of six villages in Homs from regime forces.

The two sides are currently fighting fiercely, the sources added.

Homs holds strategic significance due to its location as a gateway to Damascus.

Renewed fighting between regime forces and anti-regime groups broke out on Nov. 27 in rural areas west of Aleppo.

By Nov. 30, opposition forces had taken control of most of Aleppo's city center and established dominance across the Idlib province.

Following intense clashes, groups took control of the Hama city center from regime forces on Dec. 5.

Anti-regime groups also seized several settlements in the strategically important Homs province, which leads to Damascus, and began to advance.

On Friday, Syrian opposition groups took control of Daraa in southern Syria, near the Jordanian border.

Earlier on Saturday, they seized total control of the Suwayda province in southern Syria. On the same day, local opposition forces in Quneitra gained control of the provincial capital.

On Dec. 1, the opposition Syrian National Army launched Operation Dawn of Freedom against the terrorist group PKK/YPG in the Tel Rifaat district of Aleppo's countryside, liberating the area from terror elements.