Over 150,000 evacuated in Malaysia as floods worsen

More than 150,000 people have been forced out of their homes as floods in several northern states of Malaysia have worsened.

Pahang is the latest addition to the number of states affected by the massive floods, which have killed four people so far.

The number of flood evacuees housed in temporary relief centers nationwide has soared to 152,377 on Sunday morning, state-run Bernama news agency reported.

Kelantan state has been the hardest hit, with 96,743 people evacuated, according to data from the National Disaster Management Agency.

Around 35,000 people were evacuated in Terengganu, with the rest of the displacements reported from seven other states.

The Department of Irrigation and Drainage reports that five major rivers remain above danger levels but are showing a decreasing trend.

The Malaysian Meteorological Department warned that heavy rains will continue until Sunday in Kelantan, Terengganu and Perak.

Floods are a common phenomenon in Southeast Asia due to the northeast monsoon, which brings heavy rain from November to March.





