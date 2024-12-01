Fatah, Hamas reviewing Egyptian proposals for reopening Rafah border crossing

The Palestinian National Liberation Movement (Fatah) said Sunday that it is holding discussions in Cairo with the resistance group Hamas on Egyptian proposals regarding the reopening of the Rafah border crossing.

"Fatah is keen on an immediate end to the Israeli war on the Gaza Strip, expediting aid delivery and initiating reconstruction," a Fatah official, Abdullah Abdullah, told Anadolu.

"A Fatah delegation is present in Cairo discussing with a Hamas delegation Egyptian proposals related to reopening the Rafah border crossing (between Gaza and Egypt) and having the Palestinian Authority manage it on the Palestinian side," he said.

Cairo has kept the Egyptian side of the crossing closed since Israeli forces occupied the Palestinian side of it in May. It insists on ending the occupation of the crossing to reopen it.

Abdullah did not disclose the nature of the Egyptian proposals.

On Saturday, a Hamas delegation led by top official Khalil al-Hayya arrived in the Egyptian capital to meet with the head of Egypt's general intelligence agency, Major General Hassan Mahmoud Rashad, according to Israel's Yedioth Ahronoth daily.

The newspaper reported Sunday that Cairo is attempting to strengthen reconciliation between Hamas and Fatah while simultaneously pushing for a hostage swap deal.

The report, citing media sources, added that Hamas is willing to accept a "gradual agreement" similar to the cease-fire deal that came into effect between Israel and Lebanon on Nov. 27. This would involve a gradual Israeli withdrawal from Gaza rather than an immediate withdrawal as Hamas had previously demanded.

Mediation efforts led by the US, Egypt and Qatar to reach a Gaza cease-fire and prisoner swap agreement between Israel and Hamas have failed over Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's refusal to halt the war.

Israel has launched a genocidal war on the Gaza Strip following a cross-border attack by Hamas in October last year, killing more than 44,400 people, most of them women and children, and injuring over 105,000.

The second year of genocide in Gaza has drawn growing international condemnation, with officials and institutions labeling the attacks and blocking of aid deliveries as a deliberate attempt to destroy a population.

On Nov. 21, the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued arrest warrants for Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its deadly war on Gaza.







