Zelensky: No NATO membership without Russian-occupied territories

"An invitation for Ukraine to join NATO is a necessary thing for our survival. There cannot be an invitation to NATO for only one part of the country," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a statement.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has rejected the idea of NATO membership without its Russian-occupied territories at a press conference on Sunday in Kiev with the new European Council president, António Costa.



"An invitation for Ukraine to join NATO is a necessary thing for our survival," Zelensky said. But he added that there cannot be an invitation to NATO for only one part of the country.



He stressed that such a move would effectively recognize the loss of territory controlled by Russia, something Ukraine will never accept.



As a result, Zelensky emphasized that NATO membership can only be extended to Ukraine within its internationally recognized borders.



But in a recent interview, Zelensky had suggested NATO security guarantees could apply only to government-controlled areas of Ukraine.



Ukraine has been defending itself from Russia's full-scale invasion for over two and a half years. Moscow currently controls around a fifth of Ukrainian territory, including Crimea, which it annexed in 2014.



Joining NATO is a key component of Zelensky's "victory plan," presented in October.












