Turkish FM Fidan warns against regional instability, seeks political solution in Syria during talks with US counterpart

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, in a phone conversation with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Sunday, stressed that Türkiye opposes developments that would increase instability in the region and will never allow terrorist activities targeting Syrian civilians.

According to information obtained from the Turkish Foreign Ministry, Fidan and Blinken discussed the recent developments in Syria during their phone conversation.

Fidan reiterated Türkiye's stance against any action that could escalate instability in the region and underscored the importance of reducing tensions in Syria.

He emphasized that achieving peace and stability in Syria requires concluding the political process between the regime and the opposition.

The minister also made it clear that Türkiye would not permit any terrorist activities against either its territory or Syrian civilians.

Regarding the situation in Lebanon, Fidan stressed the importance of Israel fulfilling its commitments to ensure a permanent cease-fire.

He also called for an immediate cease-fire in Gaza, along with the delivery of humanitarian aid to the region.

The conversation also covered topics related to Ukraine and the South Caucasus.





