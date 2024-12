News World UN special envoy for Syria sees 'collective failure' amid new clashes

UN Special Envoy Geir Pedersen stated that a lack of commitment to a peace solution in Syria has resulted in the renewed escalation of violence in the country's long-running civil war.



"What we see in Syria today is a mark of a collective failure," said the Syria mediator.



Pedersen said he has repeatedly warned of the risk of escalation and the danger of relying on conflict management instead of conflict resolution.



The recent developments pose a threat not only to the Syrian civilian population, but also to regional and international security, he added.



Pedersen, a Norwegian diplomat, also urged the Syrian conflict parties and involved states to engage in negotiations.