Israel conducts military operations in southern Lebanon despite cease-fire

The Israeli army said Sunday that it conducted military operations in southern Lebanon despite a cease-fire agreement that came into effect last Wednesday.

In a statement, the army said its forces "carried out a series of operations targeting Hezbollah sites in southern Lebanon."

"Forces from the Paratroopers Brigade spotted a group of armed individuals near a church in southern Lebanon on Saturday evening, opened fire on them, and succeeded in eliminating them," it said.

Since early Sunday, Israel has committed at least 10 violations in southern Lebanese towns, including demolishing buildings, artillery shelling, machine-gun fire and sniper operations.

As of Saturday, the number of Israeli cease-fire violations had reached 62, according to a tally compiled by Anadolu based on reports from Lebanon's official National News Agency.

On Saturday alone, Israel committed 24 violations, killing two people and injuring six others, bringing the total number of casualties in Lebanon since the cease-fire to two fatalities and 10 wounded.







