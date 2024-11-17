POLANDS TUSK SAYS SCHOLZS PHONE DIPLOMACY WITH PUTIN UNHELPFUL

News World Poland's Tusk says Scholz's 'phone diplomacy' with Putin unhelpful

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk (EPA File Photo)

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk queried the usefulness of a phone call between German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Russian President Vladimir Putin on the war in Ukraine in a post on X on Sunday.



"No one will stop Putin with phone calls," Tusk posted. The massive Russian overnight attack on Ukraine's energy infrastructure had shown that "phone diplomacy" could not replace genuine support for Ukraine from the West as a whole.



"The coming weeks will be decisive, not only for the war itself, but also for our future," Tusk predicted.



































