England topple 10-man Ireland 5-0 in Nations League

England on Sunday secured a comfortable 5-0 win over a 10-man Ireland in the UEFA Nations League.

Neither national football team were able to break the deadlock in the first half at Wembley Stadium.

In the 51st minute, Jude Bellingham was brought down in the penalty box by Liam Scales.

Scales got his second yellow card and was sent off, leaving his team to play the remainder of the game with 10 men.

Harry Kane scored the opener for England with a penalty kick in the 53rd minute.

After three minutes, Anthony Gordon doubled the lead from close range, assisted by Tino Livramento.

In the 58th minute, Conor Gallagher made it 3-0.

Jarrod Bowen came off the bench in the 75th minute and scored the fourth goal in the 76th minute.

Taylor Harwood-Bellis netted a header to bring the score to 5-0 in the 79th minute.

With 15 points under their belt, first-place England gained promotion to League A on goal difference.

Following a 2-0 victory over Finland, Greece concluded their group stage campaign with 15 points, securing a spot in the promotion playoffs.

Ireland are third with six points and Finland are at the bottom of the group without a single point so far.