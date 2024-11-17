Madrid protest supports Palestine, foils pro-Israel provocation

A masked pro-Israel protester on Sunday tried to disrupt a peaceful demonstration in support of Palestine in the Spanish capital Madrid, but it continued undeterred.

In the protest, with the slogan "Lie down for Palestine. Stop bombing children," Spanish demonstrators lay silently on the ground for five minutes to denounce Israeli attacks on Palestinian children.

A masked woman waving an Israeli flag and shouting Zionist slogans tried to provoke the group, even approaching demonstrators aggressively. But they stayed composed, chanting "Free Palestine" and "Murderer Israel" in response.

Other attempts to incite tension by nearby individuals also failed.

Delfin Rodriguez, a demonstrator, told Anadolu that the protest highlighted Spain's sensitivity toward Israel's actions in Palestine. He said the bombing of women, children, and hospitals should concern everyone globally, urging continued attention to the crisis.

Israel has continued its devastating offensive against Gaza since an October 2023 cross-border attack by Hamas. The onslaught has killed nearly 43,800 people and rendered the enclave almost uninhabitable.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its deadly war on Gaza.