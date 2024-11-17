Israel reports rocket, drone attacks from Lebanon, Iraq amid regional tension

Israel reported the launch of rockets from Lebanon and a drone from Iraq on Sunday as regional tensions continue to escalate over Tel Aviv's ongoing war on the Gaza Strip.

A military statement said 15 rockets were fired from Lebanon towards Israeli settlements in the Upper Galilee in northern Israel.

The army said some of the rockets were intercepted, while the rest hit open areas.

Israeli Army Radio said one person was slightly injured from the rocket fire in Upper Galilee.

The Israeli army said its forces also intercepted a drone fired from the east, a term used by the military to describe attacks from Iraq.

Israeli media earlier reported that the drone had fallen in the city of Yavne, south of Tel Aviv.

There was no claim of responsibility for the attack.

Lebanese group Hezbollah, for its part, confirmed that it had targeted with rockets northern Haifa's Kiryat region.

"The Air Force intercepted three drones that entered Israeli airspace from Lebanon," the Israeli army said in a statement later.

The Yemeni Houthi group announced on Sunday evening that it had attacked military and strategic targets in the cities of Jaffa and Ashkelon in central and southern Israel using drones.

In a televised statement, Yahya Saree, the Houthi military spokesperson, said, "The operation successfully achieved its targets," without providing further details.

Regional tension has escalated due to Israel's brutal offensive on the Gaza Strip, which has killed nearly 44,000 people, mostly women and children, since a Hamas attack last year.

The conflict has spread to Lebanon, with Israel launching deadly strikes across the country in an escalation from a year of cross-border warfare between Israel and Hezbollah since the start of the Gaza war.

























