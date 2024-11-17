Germany says war in Ukraine can end only when Russia abandons 'imperialist' goals

The war in Ukraine can only conclude when Russian President Vladimir Putin is ready to relinquish his "imperialist" ambitions, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Sunday.

Speaking to reporters before departing for a G20 summit in Brazil, Scholz stressed that ending the conflict-which began in February 2022-is not as straightforward as some believe, as it hinges on Putin's willingness to abandon his objectives.

He said that support for Ukraine must continue so Kyiv can defend itself.

When asked, Scholz also justified his decision to dismiss the finance minister earlier this month, citing a lack of commitment to decisions necessary for Germany's development and his responsibility as chancellor to take action.

The departure of Christian Linder led Scholz's coalition to collapse, with snap elections set for February.