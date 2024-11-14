Reporters Without Borders files charges against X for allegedly spreading disinformation

The Reporters Without Borders (RSF) nonprofit organization said it filed charges against X for allegedly spreading disinformation.

The nonprofit that focuses its efforts on the right to freedom of information said it filed 10 reports concerning policy violations with X, flagging the main accounts responsible for spreading deceptive content.

"As none of the offending posts have been removed, the NGO is pursuing Elon Musk's company in the French courts for its complicity in disseminating false information, misrepresentation and identity theft," it said in a statement Wednesday. "The case highlights the lack of moderation that allows disinformation to flourish on Elon Musk's social media platform."

The organization said in August it discovered a video falsely labeled as content from the BBC that claimed RSF authored a study on Nazi ideology among members of the Ukrainian military.

The video was disseminated by the Russian Foreign Ministry using the Telegram and X social media platforms and X did not act when RSF asked it to remove the content, it added.

RSF's Director of Advocacy and Assistance Antoine Bernard said, "X's refusal to remove content that it knows is false and deceitful — as it was duly informed by RSF — makes it complicit in the spread of the disinformation circulating on its platform."