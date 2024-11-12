Colombia declares national disaster amid severe floods and landslides

Colombian President Gustavo Petro has declared a "National Disaster" in response to severe flooding and landslides caused by heavy rains across the country. Speaking with relevant officials at the National Unified Command Center in Bogotá, Petro stated that the declaration aims to expedite aid to families affected by the floods.

Petro emphasized the country's ongoing struggle with the issues brought on by climate change, noting that many regions across Colombia have been severely impacted by the floods.

According to a statement from the National Unit for Disaster Risk Management (UNGRD), 46,000 families have been adversely affected by the heavy rains, and emergency declarations have been issued in the regions of La Guajira, Huila, Choco, Norte de Santander, and Cauca.

Social media footage showed highways in the northern part of Bogotá submerged by floodwaters, with numerous vehicles waiting to be rescued.

In response, President Petro announced that UNGRD will allocate 2.5 billion Colombian pesos (570,000 USD) through two Collective Investment Funds (FIC) to assist the municipalities most affected by the floods.

The onset of the rainy season in Colombia has caused widespread flooding and landslides in many cities.