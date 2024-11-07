Russia claims to have taken control of another settlement in Ukraine

The Russian Defense Ministry claimed on Thursday that its forces have taken control of the village of Kreminna Balka in Ukraine's Donetsk region.

According to the ministry's statement, the village came under Russian control following an operation led by the Tsentr (Center) group of forces.

Kreminna Balka is situated in the Pokrovsky district of the Donetsk region, approximately 15 kilometers (9.3 miles) south of Selidovo town, which the Russian military reported capturing at the end of October.

In August, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy described the Pokrov area as one of the most challenging regions for Ukrainian forces. The Ukrainian General Staff similarly identified it as the "hottest" section of the front.

In an attempt to alleviate pressure on the Pokrov front, Ukraine launched an incursion into Russia's Kursk region but failed to alter the battlefield dynamics.

Authorities in the Pokrovsky district are urging residents to evacuate, as certain city areas are restricted due to defense preparations.

Ukraine has yet to respond to Russia's claims, and independent verification is difficult amid ongoing hostilities.











