Erdoğan: Obstruction of Türkiye’s EU accession process is inexplicable

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan addressed the General Session of the Fifth European Political Community Summit in Budapest, Hungary.

Presiden Erdoğan stated, "There is no reasonable explanation for the years-long obstruction of the EU accession process for a candidate country like Türkiye, which contributes significantly to the continent's prosperity and security."

Highlights from President Erdoğan's statements:

"I urge countries that have not recognized Palestine to take this step"

To promote global justice and peace, I call upon all countries that have not yet recognized Palestine to do so.

"We expect our requests for judicial and administrative cooperation to be met"

We anticipate cooperation from European countries where FETÖ operates, in response to our judicial and administrative cooperation requests.

"We want to see concrete cooperation in counter-terrorism"

We expect concrete cooperation from our European partners in the fight against the PKK terrorist organization.

"The genocide in Gaza over the past year is a collective shame for humanity"

Those providing unconditional support to Israel's aggression must realize they are complicit in these crimes. With nearly 50,000 lives lost, it is essential to ensure a ceasefire and press Israel to allow sufficient humanitarian aid to reach the region. The genocide in Gaza over the past year is a collective shame for humanity, compounded by unethical and unlawful attacks in the West Bank and Lebanon.

"The obstruction of Türkiye's EU accession process is inexplicable"

For a candidate country like Türkiye, which makes substantial contributions to Europe's prosperity and security, there is no reasonable justification for obstructing its accession process. Including Türkiye fully in the EU's defense efforts is essential for European peace and security.









