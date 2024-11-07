UN warns of 'imminent risk of dying from disease, famine and violence' in northern Gaza

The UN on Thursday warned about the rapidly deteriorating situation in northern Gaza, saying the entire population is at "imminent risk of dying from disease, famine and violence."

Deputy spokesperson Stephanie Tremblay said at a news conference that "the only UN assistance allowed into North Gaza since the start of the Israeli siege a month ago was supplies to hospitals during medical evacuation missions," citing the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA).

"The Israeli offensive is preventing Palestinians from accessing the essentials for their survival, including water," she said.

Tremblay noted that aid workers are "not safe to do their work and are blocked by Israeli forces and insecurity from reaching people in need."

"As the leaders of UN and humanitarian organizations, the Inter-Agency Standing Committee, stated a week ago, the entire population in North Gaza is at imminent risk of dying from disease, famine and violence," she added.

Stressing that Palestinians in northern Gaza "have absolutely no protection" as Israel continues its relentless attacks, Tremblay urged for the protection of civilians "in the north and across Gaza."

"Today, people staying in parts of North Gaza and Gaza governorates were ordered out yet again by the Israeli authorities," she said, adding that 14,000 forcefully displaced "Palestinians in that area are staying in shelters and other sites."







