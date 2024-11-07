Putin congratulates Trump on presidential election victory

Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated Donald Trump on Thursday for his US presidential election victory.

"I would like to take this opportunity to congratulate him on his election as President of the United States. I have already said that we will work with any head of state that the American people trust," Putin said at a plenary session of the Valdai International Discussion Club in the resort city of Sochi.

He said he was "impressed" with Trump's behavior during two assassination attempts this year and described the US president-elect as a "courageous man."

The Russian president claimed that Trump was "hounded" during his first presidential term which made him "afraid to take a step."

He also said he is ready to hold discussions with Trump.

The Kremlin said Thursday that it did not rule out the possibility of talks between Putin and Trump before his inauguration in January.

Trump, a Republican, beat Democratic candidate and Vice President Kamala Harris in the presidential race, securing a massive 295 Electoral College votes at current, well above the required 270.

