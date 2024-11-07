Galatasaray fans unveil 'Free Palestine’ banner during UEFA Europa League match

Fans from Galatasaray unveiled a giant 'Free Palestine' banner Thursday during a UEFA Europa League match.

Fans displayed banners that read: "Free Palestine", "Palestinian Genocide" and "Let Gaza Babies Live" behind one of the goals, showing solidarity with Palestine.

Paris Saint-Germain fans also unfurled banners supporting Palestine during a UEFA Champions League match Wednesday against Atletico Madrid.

Israel has continued a devastating offensive on Gaza since an attack by the Palestinian resistance group, Hamas, on Oct. 7, 2023. The ensuing onslaught has killed nearly 43,500 victims and rendered the enclave almost uninhabitable.

Israel faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its actions in the blockaded enclave.









