ERDOĞAN: THOSE PROVIDING UNCONDITIONAL SUPPORT TO ISRAELS AGGRESSION MUST REALIZE THEY ARE COMPLICIT IN THESE CRIMES

'Those who unconditionally support Israel's aggression should know that they have become partners in the crimes committed,' Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan stressed in his speech while addressing the General Session of the Fifth European Political Community Summit in Budapest, Hungary.

"Those providing unconditional support to Israel's aggression must realize they are complicit in these crimes. With nearly 50,000 lives lost, it is essential to ensure a ceasefire and press Israel to allow sufficient humanitarian aid to reach the region. The genocide in Gaza over the past year is a collective shame for humanity, compounded by unethical and unlawful attacks in the West Bank and Lebanon," Erdoğan said in a statement.