Western elites ready to do 'anything' to stop emergence of new international system: Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin accused Western elites on Thursday of being ready to do "anything" to stop the emergence of a new international system.

"Instead of recognizing the futility of their aspirations, the objective nature of change, some Western elites seem ready to do anything to prevent the emergence of a new international system that meets the interests of the global majority," Putin said at a discussion forum of the plenary session of the Valdai International Discussion Club in the resort city of Sochi.

Claiming that an "us versus them" principle has become increasingly noticeable in the policies of the US and its allies, Putin defined the approach as "very dangerous" because the West would have to eventually deal with the consequences of such an approach.

"What goes around comes around," said Putin, expressing that a "systemic crisis" is already growing in countries that are trying to pursue that policy.

He said he is certain the West will understand the futility of the policy, and that unlike the West, Russia does not perceive Western civilization as an enemy and does not follow an "us versus them" approach.

"We, all those who are interested in creating a just and lasting world, have to spend too much energy on overcoming the destructive actions of our opponents, clinging to their own monopoly," said Putin.

He also accused Western politicians of "extreme adventurism" with their intention to "inflict a strategic defeat" on Russia.

"Attempts to hold on to their elusive power by force only lead to general instability and increased tension, victims and destruction. But such attempts still do not provide the result that those who want to preserve their absolute, undivided power are striving for. Because the course of history cannot be stopped," he added.









