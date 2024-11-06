Israeli premier congratulates Trump on apparent US election win

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday congratulated Donald Trump on his apparent win in the US presidential election.

"Congratulations on history's greatest comeback!" Netanyahu wrote on X.

"Your historic return to the White House offers a new beginning for America and a powerful recommitment to the great alliance between Israel and America," he added, referring to multiple media outlets projecting Trump's victory after four years under Joe Biden, the current president.

Trump and Netanyahu were known to have a close relationship, and multiple news outlets said he prefers Trump to Biden.

Several Israeli Cabinet ministers were also quick to congratulate Trump on his electoral victory, including Education Minister Yoav Kisch, who wrote: "Welcome back Mr. President."

Culture Minister Miki Zohar also said Israel looks forward to the next four years with Trump in office.

Far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich also offered their congratulations to Trump over his victory.

During his first term in the White Office from 2017 to 2021, Trump offered unwavering support to Israel, including moving the US Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, in a move that was followed by few countries.









