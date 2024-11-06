NO ILLUSIONS: RUSSIA SAYS TRUMPS RE-ELECTION WILL NOT AFFECT AMERICAS CONTAINMENT POLICY

Russia's President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump attend a meeting on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Osaka (REUTERS File Photo)

Russia on Wednesday said it has "no illusions" about the projected re-election of Donald Trump as U.S. president for a second term, saying his anti-Russia stance and support for policies aimed at "containing Moscow" would likely continue.

In a statement, the Russian Foreign Ministry said Trump's victory reflects a notable public discontent with the current administration's policies and the Democratic Party's platform, represented by Vice President Kamala Harris, who was unexpectedly chosen to replace Joe Biden in the race.

"Despite an overpowering propaganda campaign, which Democrats launched against Donald Trump based on the administrative resource and support from the liberal media, the Republican candidate, who relied on the experience of his previous presidency, highlighted issues that are of real interest to the electorate, namely, the economy and illegal migration, as a counterbalance to the White House's globalist course," the readout said.

The ministry also commented on the increasing polarization within the U.S., describing it as a struggle between states supporting Democratic and Republican ideals, as well as a conflict between "progressive" and traditional values.

It warned that Trump's return to office could potentially deepen these divisions, stoking further political discord.

Expressing caution, the ministry underscored its view that the American political elite regardless of party affiliation remains committed to anti-Russian policies and a strategy of containment.

According to the ministry, this approach persists irrespective of shifts in domestic political priorities, be it Trump's "America First" agenda or the Democrats' commitment to a "rules-based world order."

The statement said Russia will engage with the next U.S. administration while remaining steadfast in defending its national interests and advancing the objectives of its ongoing military operations, referring to Ukraine.

It reiterated that Russia's conditions have not changed and emphasized Washington is well aware of its stance.