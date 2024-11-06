Palestinians 'starving while the world watches': UN

Palestinian children collect aid food at Bureij refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip, on November 6, 2024, amid the ongoing conflict in the Palestinian territory between Israel and Hamas. (AFP Photo)

The UN on Wednesday warned about "deadly" living conditions in northern Gaza and said Palestinians are "starving while the world watches on."

"For the past month, North Gaza has been under a near-total brutal siege," UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said during a news conference, conveying Acting Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs, Joyce Msuya's, message.

"Israeli military ground operations have left Palestinians without the essentials to survive, forced them to flee for safety multiple times, and cut off their escape and supply routes," according to the message by Msuya.

Noting that "living conditions are deadly" in northern Gaza, she stressed that "civilians are starving while the world watches on. These atrocities must stop."

Dujarric said 1,000 Palestinian homes have been destroyed in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem this year.

The destruction has displaced more than 1,100 people, with 40% from East Jerusalem.