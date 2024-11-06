Biden congratulates President-elect Trump on election victory ahead of national address

U.S. President Joe Biden called President-elect Donald Trump on Wednesday to congratulate him on his election victory and vowed to work toward a "smooth transition" ahead of January's inauguration.

During a telephone call, Biden invited Trump to meet with him at the White House and said staff would work to coordinate "a specific date in the near future" for the sit-down to take place, according to the White House.

"President Biden expressed his commitment to ensuring a smooth transition and emphasized the importance of working to bring the country together," it said.

Biden will address the nation Thursday "to discuss the election results and the transition," it added. He also called Vice President Kamala Harris and congratulated her "on her historic campaign."

Harris will deliver remarks Wednesday at her alma mater, Howard University, the historically Black research university in the nation's capital. Throngs of supporters had gathered there Tuesday night for what was to be a victory speech but were told to return home as Trump's state wins mounted.

Trump surpassed the needed 270 Electoral College votes to win reelection early Wednesday, and currently stands at 292 to Harris' 224, according to The Associated Press.

"We overcame obstacles that nobody ever thought we could," Trump said during his victory speech in the state of Florida early Wednesday morning. "This will truly be the golden age of America."

His victory marks an historic and improbable comeback after he failed to be reelected to a second consecutive term in 2020, one in which he claimed without substantiation that the election was rigged and tried unsuccessfully to overturn the results.

He became the first former president to be charged with state or federal crimes in four separate indictments and was convicted earlier this year in the state of New York on 34 counts of falsifying business records to cover up hush money payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels, who claimed she had an alleged affair with Trump.

The election also benefited the Republican party as a whole, as they shifted the balance of power from Democrats by taking control of the Senate 52 - 43, with several races still being out, but only 51 needed to take the majority.

Control of the House of Representatives is still to be determined, as several races have not yet been called. So far, Republicans lead Democrats by a narrow margin, 201 - 181, with the magic number of 218 needed to take control of the chamber.

Trump will be inaugurated for a second White House term on Jan. 20, 2025. Harris, as vice president, is slated to oversee the swearing-in ceremony at the Capitol.