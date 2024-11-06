At least 30 killed, 35 injured in Israeli airstrikes in Lebanon’s Baalbek

People and rescuers try to put out a fire at the site of an Israeli airstrike that targeted a densely populated neighborhood in Lebanon's eastern city of Baalbek on November 6, 2024. (AFP Photo)

At least 30 people were killed and 35 others injured in Israeli attacks in Baalbek in eastern Lebanon on Wednesday, a local official said.

Bachir Khodr, the governor of Baalbek-Hermel province, said on his X account that Israeli warplanes had carried out 20 airstrikes on Baalbek on Wednesday.

The state news agency NNA said efforts were still underway to search for survivors under the rubble of destroyed buildings in the attacks.

Israel has launched a massive air campaign in Lebanon since late September against what it claims are Hezbollah targets in an escalation from year-long cross-border warfare between Israel and the Lebanese group since the start of Israel's brutal offensive on the Gaza Strip.

At least 3,050 people have been killed and nearly 13,700 injured in Israeli attacks since October 2023, according to Lebanese health authorities.

Israel expanded the conflict by launching a ground assault into southern Lebanon on Oct. 1 this year.























