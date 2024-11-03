 Contact Us
Philippines to observe day of mourning as tropical cyclones affect 8.6M people

The Philippines will observe a National Day of Mourning on Monday following the devastation caused by recent tropical cyclones, which left 146 dead and affected 8.6 million people. Cyclones Trami and Kong damaged over 189,000 homes and resulted in an estimated $200 million in infrastructure and agricultural losses.

Published November 03,2024
The Philippines will observe a day of mourning on Monday as two recent tropical cyclones across the country left 146 people dead and affected 8.6 million people.

According to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC), 189,340 houses were damaged by the cyclones-Trami and Kong-re, locally named Kristine and Leon, respectively.

The cyclones also affected 96 seaports, of them 75 are now operational.

Damage to infrastructure and agriculture has reached $123 million and $77.5 million, respectively.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has declared Monday a National Day of Mourning for the victims of heavy rains, and flooding caused by cyclone Trami.