RUSSIAS LAVROV SLAMS US FOR MIDEAST POLICIES, PUSHING REGION TO BRINK OF MAJOR WAR

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday that US policies in the Middle East have pushed the region to the brink of major conflict.

Speaking at the plenary session of the II Minsk International Conference on Eurasian Security, Lavrov emphasized that Washington is actively obstructing efforts to resolve ongoing conflicts.

The Russian top diplomat attributed this escalation to the US's unilateral exit from the Iran nuclear deal-an agreement ratified by the UN Security Council-and its efforts to monopolize the Arab-Israeli peace process.

According to Lavrov, these actions have resulted in "catastrophic consequences," putting the region on the verge of severe destabilization and potential war.

"The situation in the Middle Eastern part of Eurasia is worsening dramatically... Washington's persistent desire to monopolize the Arab-Israeli settlement process has turned into catastrophic consequences, putting this strategically important region on the verge of complete destabilization and a major war," Lavrov said.

Lavrov strongly condemned what he described as "collective punishment" of Gaza and West Bank residents.

"The West remains largely silent on this, but the consequences of the Israeli operation over the past year...are staggering," he added, urging international attention to the unfolding humanitarian crisis.

The Israeli army has continued a devastating offensive on the Gaza Strip since a Hamas attack last year, despite a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire.

More than 43,160 people have since been killed, mostly women and children, and over 101,500 others injured, according to local health authorities.

The conflict has spread to Lebanon, with Israel launching deadly strikes across the country in an escalation from a year of cross-border warfare between Israel and the group since the start of the Gaza war.

Israel expanded the conflict on Oct. 1 this year by launching a ground assault into southern Lebanon.








