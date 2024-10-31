Hunger set to worsen in 16 'hotspots' worldwide: Report

Hunger is projected to worsen in 16 "hotspots" around the globe, including Sudan, where conflict has left millions at risk of starving, according to a report released Thursday.

The report by the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) and the World Food Programme (WFP) said acute food insecurity threatens 22 countries.

It lists Nigeria, Sudan, Yemen, Ethiopia, Myanmar, Syria and South Sudan as areas of highest concern as it highlighted regions facing extreme food shortages.

"In Sudan alone, 25M people face severe hunger. Globally, hundreds of millions of people are at risk. We need global support to address immediate needs & root causes of hunger," WFP Executive Director Cindy McCain wrote on X as she referred to the report.

The report drew attention to Palestine which is facing unprecedented food insecurity, primarily in the Gaza Strip, where escalating hostilities have nearly tripled the number of people experiencing "catastrophic" food insecurity levels.

"Given a recent surge in hostilities, there are growing concerns that this worst-case scenario may materialize," it said.

The report raises concerns about deteriorating conditions in Lebanon, Mozambique, Haiti, Somalia and Mali where high food prices, the effects of climate and limited access further complicate crisis responses.

Conflict, climate events and economic downturns are driving severe hunger and displacement, with hundreds of thousands at risk of famine in certain areas.

The report stressed the added risk of a likely El Nino, expected to persist from January to March 2025. El Nino is a natural climate phenomenon that warms ocean surface temperatures in the central and eastern Pacific. The weather pattern raises concerns about climate extremes in vulnerable nations.

The report encouraged urgent humanitarian action to save lives and livelihoods and to prevent starvation and death.