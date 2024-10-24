Erdoğan: TAI terror attack has strengthened Türkiye’s determination against terrorism

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan stated, "This despicable attack has further reinforced Türkiye's determination and resolve to eliminate terrorism."

During the BRICS Leaders' Summit, President Erdoğan made the following key points:

ON THE TERRORIST ATTACK IN ANKARA:



"I extend my gratitude to all our friends who have expressed their condolences following the treacherous terrorist act in Ankara yesterday. This despicable attack has only further solidified Türkiye's determination to eradicate terrorism."

GLOBAL CHALLENGES AND MULTILATERALISM:



"We are facing serious challenges in every field, from the economy to security, global injustices to climate change. We find the summit's theme of strengthening multilateralism for fair global development and security very appropriate. The political and financial mechanisms, which are products of the post-World War II period, are no longer able to meet expectations."

COMMITMENT TO BRICS DIALOGUE:



"Türkiye is determined to advance its dialogue with the BRICS family, with whom we have developed close relations based on mutual respect and a win-win approach."

CONDEMNATION OF ISRAEL'S AGGRESSIVE POLICIES:



"Israel's aggressive actions, which are throwing the entire region into flames, have crossed all boundaries of law and morality. The Palestinian people are facing genocide in Gaza. By attacking Lebanon as well, Israel has escalated its oppression even further. A permanent and just peace in the region is only possible through the establishment of an independent, sovereign Palestinian state based on the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital."

CALL FOR RECOGNITION OF PALESTINE:



"I invite countries that have not yet recognized Palestine to take steps in this direction. The continued unconditional support for Israel's weaponry and ammunition emboldens the country in its attacks. We have initiated efforts at the United Nations to halt arms sales to Israel and I trust your support in this matter."

He concluded by thanking everyone involved in organizing the summit, expressing hope that the meeting would bring positive outcomes for humanity.







