Turkish President Erdoğan holds security meeting after Ankara terror attack

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Thursday convened a security meeting in Istanbul, a day after a terror attack in the capital Ankara killed five people and injured 22 others, security sources said.

Erdoğan returned from the Russia city of Kazan, where he went to attend the 16th BRICS summit.

Among the attendants of the meeting were Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, National Defense Minister Yaşar Güler, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya, chief of General Staff General Metin Gürak and chief of National Intelligence Organization (MIT) Ibrahim Kalın.

Presidential Communications Director Fahrettin Altun, Presidential Defense Industry (SSB) President Haluk Görgün, Presidential Advisor on Foreign Policy and Security Akif Çağatay Kılıç and AK Party spokesperson Ömer Çelik were also present at the meeting at Atatürk Airport's state guesthouse.

The meeting focused on Wednesday's terror attack on Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI) in the Kahramankazan district of Ankara and the steps needed in the ongoing fight against terrorism.

Officials reiterated Türkiye's commitment to combating terrorism and emphasized that the country will not allow the establishment of a "terror state" across its borders.

According to Interior Minister Yerlikaya, the terrorists responsible for the attack were members of the PKK terror group.

In its more than 40-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the U.S. and EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people.



















