UN Security Council condemns terror attack on defense industry facility in Türkiye

The UN Security Council on Thursday condemned the terrorist attack on Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI) headquarters in Türkiye's capital Ankara, which left five people dead and 22 others injured.

"The members of the Security Council expressed their deepest sympathy and condolences to the families of the victims and to the Government of Türkiye, and they wished a speedy and full recovery to those who were injured," said a joint statement from council members.

"The members of the Security Council underlined the need to hold perpetrators, organizers, financiers and sponsors of these reprehensible acts of terrorism accountable and bring them to justice," it said.

Urging all countries to cooperate "actively" with Türkiye and other relevant authorities, the UN Security Council further said that "any acts of terrorism are criminal and unjustifiable, regardless of their motivation, wherever, whenever and by whomsoever committed."

The council members also reaffirmed the need to combat "threats to international peace and security caused by terrorist acts" in accordance with international law and the UN Charter.

An explosion and gunshots were heard Wednesday at TAI's facilities in Ankara's Kahramankazan district.

Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said five people were killed and 22 others were injured in the attack, while two terrorists who attacked the facilities were "neutralized."

Yerlikaya announced that the neutralized terrorists responsible for the attack were identified as members of the PKK terror group.

In its more than 40-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the U.S. and the EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people.