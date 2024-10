Show of 'unity and solidarity' in ‘sky homeland’ by Turkish Aerospace Industries

At Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI), one of Türkiye's leading defense industry organizations, locally and nationally produced systems such as HÜRKUŞ, HÜRJET, GÖKBEY, and ATAK took to the skies in succession, showcasing their strength in the ''sky homeland''.

Agencies and A News / Turkey Published 24.10.2024 20:07





