Turkish parliament approves motion condemning Ankara terror attack

The Turkish parliament on Thursday approved a motion condemning Wednesday's terror attack in the capital Ankara.

"The terrorist attack on the Turkish Aerospace Industries facilities in Ankara on Oct. 23 2024 is a vile attempt against the peace and tranquility of our country," said the motion.

Saying that no power can harm Türkiye's unity, it added that the terrorist attack backed by "imperialist powers and dark forces" cannot harm the peace and stability of the country.

"The main aim of this attack was to disrupt our determined progress in the national defense industry and our progress towards a fully independent Türkiye," it said.

The motion reiterated Ankara's determination to fight against terrorism and its supporters.

At least five people were killed and 22 injured in the attack on the headquarters of Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI) in Ankara.