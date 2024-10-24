1 killed, several injured in Norway train derailment

A view of the wrecked train wagons at the site of a derailment in Finneidfjord, Nordland municipality, Norway, on 24 October 2024. (EPA Photo)

At least one person was killed and four others injured Thursday when a passenger train derailed along Norway's northern coast.

Police spokesman Kenneth Lauritsen confirmed to the Dagbladet newspaper that one person was killed in the accident.

The train, known as the Arctic Circle Express, was en route from Trondheim to Bodo when it derailed, reportedly due to a rockslide.

The accident occurred shortly after 1238GMT, with at least 50 people on board.

The exact number of passengers remains uncertain as train operator, SJ, confirmed the sale of 90 tickets but could not provide details about how many people were on the train.