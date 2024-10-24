ISRAELS SIEGE IN NORTH GAZA SHOWS WAR BEING WAGED WITH LITTLE REGARD FOR INTERNATIONAL LAW: UN

The UN on Thursday warned that Israel's ongoing siege in north Gaza shows lack of respect for international law.

"OCHA (Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs) says the widespread devastation and deprivation brought on by the siege in North Gaza is indicative of a war being waged with little, if any, regard for the requirements of international law," UN deputy spokesman Farhan Haq said at a news conference.

Saying that families are trapped in Tel Al Zaatar, northeast of the Jabalya refugee camp as well as west of the camp in Al Faluja and unable to move, Haq said: "between 50,000 and 70,000 people are estimated to remain in Jabalya."

He also noted that at least 63,000 people have been displaced from north Gaza to Gaza center since Israeli attacks that began against the north in early October.

Asked about UN's message to the people of northern Gaza on UN Day, Haq said: "Our message to them is that we are pleading for them. We are trying to make sure that the world hears them and is aware of their needs, and we will keep pushing."

October 24 is known as United Nations Day, which is an annual commemorative day that marks the official creation of the United Nations on 24 October 1945.

Emphasizing that the UN, like all people, have the right to protection, he also reminded that UN personnel in Gaza are trying to fulfill their duties under extremely difficult conditions.

Haq stated that the UN has lost more than 230 personnel in Gaza, and added that UN staff are also subjected to the same pressure, hunger, displacement, and death.

The Israeli army has intensified its assault in northern Gaza amid a suffocating siege that has left tens of thousands of people without food and water.

The onslaught, which began on Oct. 5, is the latest episode in Israel's brutal offensive that has killed nearly 42,800 people, mostly women and children, and injured more than 100,400 since last October following an attack by the Palestinian resistance group Hamas.

The Israeli onslaught has displaced nearly the entire population of the territory amid an ongoing blockade that has led to severe shortages of food, clean water and medicine.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its actions in Gaza.