Russian Foreign Ministry reports 'large-scale' cyberattack on its resources

Russia's Foreign Ministry on Wednesday reported a "large-scale" cyberattack on its resources ahead of a press briefing.

"Specialists are working to restore the functionality of the Russian Foreign Ministry's resources in connection with a large-scale DDoS (distributed denial-of-service) attack," Maria Zakharova, the ministry spokeswoman, told the state news agency Tass.

Indicating that the website of the Russian Foreign Ministry is not accessible, Zakharova further said the ministry's press briefing has been postponed from 10 a.m. (0700GMT) to 2 p.m. local time (1100GMT).

"Specialists are working to restore the functionality of the resources of the Russian Foreign Ministry," she added.









