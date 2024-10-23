North Korean leader Kim Jong Un calls for nuclear arsenal readiness

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has urged the country's nuclear forces to maintain heightened readiness, state-run media reported on Wednesday.

Kim made the call during a visit to North Korea's strategic missile bases, accompanied by senior officials, including his sister, Kim Yo Jong, according to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

During the inspection, Kim evaluated the preparedness of the country's strategic deterrence forces. He examined the operational capabilities and key functions of missile launch-related facilities, the report said.

Kim praised the strategic missile force, calling it a cornerstone of North Korea's national defense strategy. He emphasized the need to prioritize and modernize this force as part of the broader goal of strengthening the country's military capabilities.

Referring to the increasing presence of US strategic nuclear assets in the region, Kim said, "On several occasions recently, the U.S. strategic nuclear means pose ever-increasing threats to the security environment of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK)." He added that the evolving threats necessitate an enhanced war deterrence posture and a strict readiness of North Korea's nuclear forces.

Kim's remarks follow recent claims by South Korea that North Korea has sent at least 1,500 soldiers to Russia, a move reportedly linked to the ongoing war in Ukraine. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy also alleged on Tuesday that North Korea is preparing two military brigades to support Russia.

Neither North Korea nor Russia have yet responded to these claims.









