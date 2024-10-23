China’s Xi calls for ‘de-escalation’ between Russia, Ukraine

China's President Xi Jinping called on Wednesday for a de-escalation between Russia and Ukraine as the war between the countries has nearly been going on for three years.

Addressing a closed-door session of leaders of BRICS member nations in the Russian city of Kazan, the Chinese president also called for a cease-fire in Gaza and Lebanon amid air bombardment by Israel.

The summit chaired by Russian President Vladimir Putin began with an address to BRICS leaders, including those of Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, and the United Arab Emirates, who are taking part in the bloc's summit for the first time since becoming official members in January.

Addressing the BRICS summit, Xi said Russia and Ukraine should uphold "three principles of no expansion of the battlefield, no escalation of fighting and no provocation by any party, to work for de-escalation of the Ukraine crisis as soon as possible."

Russia launched a special operation against Ukraine in February 2022. Hundreds of thousands of people have been killed while millions have been displaced since.

The ongoing air bombardment and ground offensive by Israel inside the Palestinian enclave of Gaza and neighboring Lebanon has killed over 44,000 since October last year.









