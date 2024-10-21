NATO opens naval HQ in German city of Rostock to coordinate Baltic Sea operations

NATO has established a new naval command center in the northern German city of Rostock to coordinate its operations in the Baltic Sea.

Speaking at the official inauguration ceremony on Monday, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said the Commander Task Force Baltic will direct NATO's naval operations in times of peace, crisis and war.

"The Baltic Sea has always been at the crossroads of Europe's history and it is much more than just a waterway," he said.

"It is a vital corridor for trade, military mobility, and energy security. It is a strategic area of great geopolitical importance and a frontline in our collective defence against evolving threats," he stressed.

Pistorius said the importance of the Baltic Sea has further increased after Russia's war on Ukraine.

"The headquarters will play a crucial role in the preparation of military situation reports and in responding to regional challenges, including the protection of NATO member states' interests against aggressive actions, particularly given the proximity of Russia," he said.

The Commander Task Force Baltic will be led by a German commander, and his deputies will be from Polish and Swedish navies. In the peacetime, the center will be staffed by 60 military personnel from Baltic countries and other NATO allies. In the event of a crisis or conflict, the number of personnel will be increased to 240.

The center will help the integration of NATO's newest members Finland and Sweden, enhance interoperability among allies, and ensure rapid deployment of forces when necessary, according to a statement by the German Defense Ministry. The center will also be responsible for planning joint exercises with allies and partner nations.