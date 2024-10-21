Ukraine’s peace formula as sole path to just resolution of war: Foreign minister

Ukraine's Peace Formula is the only solution for a just resolution to the ongoing war, which is over 2 1/2 years old, the country's foreign minister said on Monday.

"The Peace Formula of Ukraine is the only option for a lasting and inclusive just peace," Andrii Sybiha said at a joint press conference with his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan in the capital Ankara.

Sybiha emphasized the importance of Türkiye's support for the 10-step peace formula, which was laid out at the 2022 G20 summit in Indonesia, and its leadership in food security.

He urged all nations seeking peace to endorse the formula in line with UN standards: "We know Türkiye is contributing to this effort."

The Ukrainian minister discussed re-establishing freedom of navigation in the Black Sea, drawing attention to Russia's attacks on Ukrainian port infrastructure.

He noted that four vessels carrying grain, corn, and humanitarian aid had been targeted, stressing the need for joint efforts to protect global food security.

Underlining the importance of the "Grain from Ukraine" initiative, he praised Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's crucial role in launching this "vital program."

Explaining plans for a food summit in Kyiv in early November, the minister hailed the growing cooperation in the defense sector between the two countries.

"Turkish companies like Baykar are establishing factories in Ukraine, and STM is building two corvettes for the Ukrainian Navy. These initiatives strengthen both Ukraine and Türkiye," he said.

'TÜRKİYE IS OUR STRATEGIC PARTNER'



Sybiha underscored the strategic partnership between Ukraine and Türkiye, by saying: "We aim to develop strong, secure, and mutually beneficial relations with Türkiye."

Also, he expressed gratitude for Türkiye's principled support for Ukraine's territorial integrity and sovereignty.

"We deeply appreciate the support of the Republic of Türkiye, especially President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, and other officials, in working toward a just peace to end the war. Türkiye's support since the very first day of the conflict has been invaluable," he said.

On the ongoing war, Sybiha stressed Ukraine's commitment to the fight despite tough conditions on the front lines.

"Even though Russia deploys thousands of soldiers daily, the Ukrainian Armed Forces continue to hold their positions," he said.

Sybiha recalled his previous service as Ukraine's ambassador to Türkiye. "That's why I feel as if I've returned to a country I feel close to," he remarked.

The Ukrainian top diplomat emphasized that he came to Ankara during a challenging period for Ukraine and that Türkiye was one of the first countries he visited in his new position.

He added that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy tasked him to strengthen bilateral relations with Türkiye, focusing on good neighborliness and mutual respect.

He also stressed the importance of including Crimean Tatars in negotiations, particularly concerning prisoner exchanges. Sybiha and Fidan also discussed the signing of a memorandum of understanding on diplomatic exchanges and a consultation action plan for 2025-2026.

"We believe this cooperation will benefit both nations," he concluded.

Addressing Ukrainian citizens in Türkiye, Sybiha assured them that the government would continue working to improve their lives.

"You truly feel at home here," he said, extending his gratitude to Ukrainians and Crimean Tatars for their strong patriotic voice.

He also invited both the Turkish president and his counterpart to Ukraine.





















