Israeli army claims to have intercepted rocket fired from Gaza

The Israeli army on Monday evening claimed to have intercepted a rocket fired from Gaza toward the Sderot settlement in southern Israel.

The army claimed in a statement that its defense system successfully intercepted a rocket fired at the Sderot area, causing no material damage or injuries.

Rocket warning sirens were sounded in the Sderot areas near Gaza, the statement added.

Earlier on Oct. 11, Israel's army announced that it had intercepted a rocket launched from northern Gaza toward border settlements.

The Israeli army has continued its massive offensive in northern Gaza, which is now on its 17th day, amid a suffocating siege.

The onslaught was the latest episode in Israel's brutal onslaught that has killed more than 42,600 people, mostly women and children, and injured 99,800 others since last year following a Hamas attack.

The Israeli war has displaced almost the entire population of Gaza amid an ongoing blockade that has led to severe shortages of food, clean water, and medicine.

Israel faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its actions in Gaza.






















