Turkish president receives Ukrainian foreign minister in Ankara

According to a statement from Türkiye's Communications Directorate, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan welcomed Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha on Monday at the Presidential Complex in Ankara.

Anadolu Agency TÜRKIYE
Published October 21,2024
(AA Photo)

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Monday received Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha at the Presidential Complex in the capital Ankara, Türkiye's Communications Directorate said in a statement.

The official statement posted on X gave no additional information on the meeting.

Sybiha, who took charge last month after the resignation of Dmytro Kuleba, earlier met with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and Defense Minister Yaşar Güler.

Ukraine's new foreign minister previously served as its ambassador to Ankara, from 2016 to 2021.

His visit to Türkiye comes as Russia's war on Ukraine, which began in February 2022, enters its third year.