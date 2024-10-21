PROTEST IN BERLIN AGAINST TOP GERMAN DIPLOMATS JUSTIFICATION FOR ISRAELI ATTACKS ON CIVILIANS IN GAZA

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock on Monday faced a strong protest in Berlin as demonstrators gathered to condemn her statements seen as justifying Israel's military actions in Palestine, targeting civilian areas such as homes, hospitals, mosques, churches, and UN schools sheltering displaced people.

The protest, which was mostly led by Palestinian solidarity groups, took place outside the German Foreign Ministry building.

Protesters expressed their outrage at Baerbock's remarks against the backdrop of escalating violence in the Middle East.

In a show of solidarity with those affected by Israel's brutal bombardment on Gaza, the demonstrators, some carrying Palestinian flags, prayed for the martyrs in Palestine and sang the Palestinian National Anthem.

Throughout the protest, slogans such as "Freedom for Palestine," "Freedom for Lebanon," and "German weapons, German money, killing all over the world" were chanted, highlighting widespread anger over Germany's military support for Israel.

Other chants, including "Zionism is a crime, hands off Palestine" and "Germany finances, Israel bombs," directly accused the German government of complicity in the attacks.

One speaker at the protest criticized the targeting of civilian infrastructure in Palestine, including hospitals, schools, and residential areas.

"Israel has no right to bomb hospitals where injured people are being treated, regardless of who they are. Bombing hospitals is a crime," he said, citing civilian deaths and the destruction of critical services in the region.

The protesters also accused the German government of hypocrisy, pointing out its continued military and financial support for Israel while offering only limited humanitarian aid to Palestinians.

"This is terrorism. Annalena Baerbock, shooting pregnant women in the stomach is not self-defense. What are you doing?" the protester asked, expressing outrage at the minister's stance.

"You feed Israel with weapons and money and then send some aid to Palestine and Lebanon to wash your bloody hands. We see this hypocrisy. We will neither forget nor forgive this."

Baerbock's speech at the German Federal Parliament session on Oct. 10 sparked reactions.

"Self-defence means not only attacking terrorists but destroying them. When Hamas terrorists hide behind people, behind schools… civilian places lose their protected status because terrorists abuse it," she told the parliament.

Baerbock also stated: "That's why I clearly conveyed to the UN that civilian areas could lose their protected status because they are being abused by terrorists."

Regional tensions have escalated due to Israel's brutal offensive on the Gaza Strip, which has killed over 42,600 people, mostly women and children, following a Hamas attack last year.

As the conflict spread to Lebanon with Israel launching deadly strikes across the country, nearly 2,500 people have been killed and more than 11,500 others injured in Israeli attacks since last year, according to Lebanese health authorities.

Despite international warnings that the Middle East region was on the brink of a regional war amid Israel's relentless attacks on Gaza and Lebanon, Tel Aviv expanded the conflict by launching on Oct. 1 a ground invasion into southern Lebanon.























