Scholz calls for cease-fire, de-escalation in Middle East

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz called for a cease-fire and de-escalation in the Middle East, emphasizing Israel's right to self-defense within the bounds of international law during a press conference in Istanbul.

Agencies and A News WORLD Published October 19,2024

Germany's Chancellor Olaf Scholz renewed calls for a cease-fire, and de-escalation in the Middle East, during a joint presser with the Turkish president in Istanbul.



Scholz underlined that Israel has the right to defend itself, but it 'must comply with international law.'



Scholz warned against the rise of the far-right, saying any form of inhuman exclusion cannot be accepted, 'neither antisemitism nor Islamophobia'.